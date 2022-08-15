The Goliad Independent School District has announced that it will be providing breakfast and lunch to all children attending Goliad Elementary at no charge under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
The Community Eligibility Program CEP is under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
The federal government allowed schools to offer free meals to all students during the pandemic, but Congress did not extend this benefit for next school year.
Therefore, families with students in middle and high school campuses that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, must apply to receive them, and all other students must pay full price ($2.55) or reduced priced ($.40) for their lunches.
Breakfast is provided free of charge to all students, regardless of their meal status.
On Aug. 1, Goliad ISD began distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits.
Applications also are available at the individual school offices or at 142 W High Street.
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:
• Income – Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels
• Categorical or automatic eligibility – Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
• Program Participant –Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster or child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to their child’s school office or at 142 W. High Street.
Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the names of all household members; the amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member; the last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number;” and the signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct.
Goliad ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible.
Goliad ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.
Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have, should contact Dustin Meaux at 361-645-3206 or dmeaux@goliadisd.org.
Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Meaux.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility.
Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy Meaux will review applications and determine eligibility.
Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis.
Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Holly Lyon, Superintendent of Schools, at 161 N Welch, Goliad, or at 361-645-3259
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the current income eligibility guidelines.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA.
The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation.
The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Information submitted by Dustin Meaux, Goliad ISD Director of Nutrition, Health and Safety