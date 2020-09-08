GOLIAD - The Goliad County Commissioners Court continues to work out the details of its 2020-21 budget, and has taken steps forward as well as steps back in the process.
Three possible budgets were presented to county commissioners and to the public during a recent at the Goliad County Courthouse. One of those budgets would be funded by a tax rate of 77 cents per $100 property valuation and would not require an automatic rollback election (giving voters the ability to approve or reject the county’s budget plans). Two other options presented called for a tax rate of either 81 cents or 86 cents per $100 valuation and would require voter approval.
County Judge Mike Bennett, County Auditor Rusty Friedrichs and the commissioners focused on the budget with the 77 cent tax rate, and Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said he did not want to even consider the other two budget options which would require the automatic rollback election.
“If we adopt the budget funded by the 77 cent tax rate, we will have a balanced budget,” Bennett said.
Changes addressed
One of the budget items that had changed is that the $85,000 in Operation Stone Garden funds to help with law enforcement costs has been reduced to $20,000, Bennett said.
These federal grants are administered by Victoria County and then distributed to Goliad County.
In order to make up for the budget shortfall that the sheriff’s department would face, funds were diverted from the detention center and capital defense fund.
“We replenished the sheriff’s office for the $65,000 loss,” Bennett said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Bruns said he was concerned that several items from a previous budget discussion were different in the latest budget proposal.
“Y’all changed a lot of stuff we talked about last week — I thought we were at a happy medium last week,” he said.
“I made a mistake in figuring costs needed for emergency services,” Friedrichs said, noting that the error had now been corrected.
Trial costs examined
Bruns said he also noted a big discrepancy in the amount of funding allotted for capital defense during potential murder trials and the amount that would be needed.
That fund was budgeted for $225,000, but Bruns noted that there is an interlocal agreement with Lubbock County in which personnel with that county would contract with Goliad County to cover the expenses of murder trials for $5,000.
“Our deductible would be $5,000 — if we have two cases I think it’ll be $10,000,” Bruns said.
Goliad County Attorney Rob Baiamonte said the contract with Lubbock County relates to expenses for capital murder trials.
Concerns raised
Bennett said he is expecting “a sharp rise in indigent health care” expenses “among other things and I’m anticipating a shortfall in collections (because of economic conditions caused by COVID-19 expenses and layoffs). Last but not least we need to get to at least a 40 percent level on reserves as recommended by an outside auditor.”
Commissioner Edwards said he was also concerned with changes in the latest budget compared to one presented a week earlier.
Bennett said changes to items listed in his portion of the budget were in response to requests he had made.
“You are putting all this stuff in front of us and expecting us to make a decision on $8 million in a couple of hours,” Edwards said. “That’s pretty tough to do.”
“We made the changes you requested and that’s what the budget reflects,” Friedrichs said.
One of the big discussion items was the salary of county emergency management coordinator Jimmy Schulze, which Bennett recommended increasing from $1,000 to $2,000 per month. Bennett said he originally thought the city of Goliad planned to pay 50 percent of Schulze’s salary.
“He is working on dealing with this pandemic, plans in case of a hurricane, and is working seven days a week,” Bennett said. “He ought to be making a lot more than $2,000 a month. I’m asking y’all to do the right thing.”
Seeking balance
To balance the budget, each commissioner was asked to put a certain amount of their road and bridge funds into that designated area, freeing up money for the general fund.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Mickey White has already set aside $300,000 for that purpose. The proposed budget showed Edwards being asked to designate $50,000, with Pct. 2 Commissioner Alonzo Morales and Bruns each being asked to designate $200,000.
Bruns said he would transfer in $200,000, pointing to the allotment in the capital defense fund and equipment for the sheriff’s office which Bruns said had already been paid for.
“You took all my money out of ad valorem,” Bruns protested.
“That wasn’t your money, that was the county’s money,” Bennett said.
Commissioner White, who was participating in the meeting via remote technology, said, “I want what’s best for the taxpayer, not what’s best for me.”
County Treasurer Bryan Howard said the funds the commissioners were asked to free up from the general fund “was a Band-Aid that was going to get us through the year.”
Reserves depleted
He noted that the 2019-20 budget had a deficit of $1.7 million so it had to be balanced by taking money from county reserves. He added that the money still hasn’t been replenished, keeping the reserve fund low.
“That money needs to go back into reserves,” Howard said.
“It’s absolutely necessary to have a hefty rainy day fund,” Bennett said. “We need to have at least six months (of expenses which could be covered by reserves in case of emergency.”
Friedrichs said keeping the same tax rate to meet the obligations of a $9 million county budget leaves about $60,000 to spend before the automatic rollback election is triggered.
Bennett said the only alternatives are to significantly reduce expenses or increase the tax rate if commissioners do not reduce the amount of money they plan to take from the general fund.
“We’ll either have to slash everybody’s budget by 10 percent or go up 4 to 5 cents in taxes. It’s simple math.”