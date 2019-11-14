Goliad Main Street members attend state conference

GOLIAD – Goliad Main Street members recently attended the 2019 Texas Downtown Association Conference in Georgetown.
Part of the conference was the President’s Awards Banquet held Wednesday, Oct. 30. Goliad Main Street nominated six projects from Downtown Goliad District and had two finalists out of the 119 applicants from across the state of Texas. Those two finalists were: Best Renovation – The Mustang Cantina and Best Downtown Partner – Goliad Chamber of Commerce. The Goliad Chamber of Commerce also won the People’s Choice Award for Best Downtown Partner.
A summary of the nomination letter sent in on behalf of The Goliad Chamber of Commerce:
The chamber is a huge asset to downtown. It holds Market Days every second Saturday of the month which draws visitors to walk the square, check out the vendors, shop boutiques and dine in downtown restaurants. The Goliad Chamber of Commerce runs and maintains a local farmers market every Friday on the square. In the fall, the chamber hosts the Missions Tour de Goliad bike ride. The Missions Tour de Goliad offers the charm and challenges of the South Texas countryside. The chamber members have the support of the community behind them.
Goliad Main Street hopes to continue bringing recognition to the Downtown Goliad District on a national level, says the organization’s Director, Keli Miller.