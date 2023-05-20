Goliad man dies in prison from apparent suicide

A 22-year-old Goliad man convicted of a 2019 murder in Goliad has died in prison.
Daniel Mendoza, who was serving a 99-year sentence for the murder of Nathan Cortinas, "was discovered hanging and unresponsive in his cell" on the morning of May 11, according to a summary of the incident in a death report by the Texas attorney general's office.
Mendoza was incarcerated at the J. Dale Wainright Unit in Lovelady. He had been at the facility since Sept. 9, 2021.
Results of an evaluation by a medical examiner or coroner are pending.