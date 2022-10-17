Goliad Middle School students, staff experience water leak, sewage backup

Problems at the aging Goliad Middle School campus continued on Sept. 29 with a water leak and sewage backup from one of the campus restrooms.
Goliad ISD maintenance personnel were unable to repair the plumbing. Licensed plumbers had resolved the issue by late evening on Sept. 30.
According to Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon, the cause of the leak was aging clay pipes leading to the building and a faulty release valve.
“The building is over 60 years old and still has many of the original fittings and plumbing lines,” Lyon said. “The clay lines are deteriorating and problems like this are happening more frequently. The plumbing fixtures are also outdated and in poor shape. Our maintenance crew is constantly working on the restrooms at GMS.”
In May, Goliad County voters rejected a bond project that would have addressed the school’s maintenance issues.
“Students resumed school on Sept. 30 and had running water,” Lyon said. “The set of restrooms affected were sanitized and secured by the custodial and maintenance crew before students arrived on Sept. 30. The fixtures are being assessed and the affected restrooms are still out of order.”
According to Lyon, there are six to eight operable restroom stalls for female students and seven for male students. GMS serves over 300 students.
“The staff has two stalls to share amongst about 60 staff members,” Lyon said. “This is not an ideal situation and adjustments are being made to the master schedule to ensure restroom access.
“The May 2022 bond project included replumbing the building and updating and repairing all restroom fixtures. There are multiple aging facilities within GISD in need of repair to return our campuses to full functionality. We are leaving no stone unturned as we review available options to permanently solve the problem.”
