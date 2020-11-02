GOLIAD – When it comes to awarding a contract for the city’s water plant and a water storage tank, familiarity and good work in the past by Mercer Construction led to a recommendation that the Goliad City Council select that firm, contingent on approval by the Texas Water Development Board.
“We received four bids, and they were very competitive,” said Goliad City Engineer John Mercer, who said TWDB representatives asked about his name in relation to Mercer Construction.
“I told them I work for Goliad, and that satisfied them,” he told the council.
Key factors in the recommendation of Mercer Construction is that it is located closer to Goliad, and the city has had that firm successfully complete other work in the past. The other top bidder has not been in business for as long and is located farther from Goliad, Mercer noted.
The lowest bids for the water plant were $526,000 and $527,000, respectively. The lowest bids for the water storage tank were $289,345 and $297,000.
Mercer suggested a single contractor would work best.
“Having two contractors would not be the best thing — having one contractor is something I think we should consider,” he said. “With any contractor there is a learning curve, so it’s good to work with one that has served you well before.”
The city is awaiting the TWDB’s response and stamp of approval to proceed with the project.
