Goliad native named VP Distribution Region Operations for AEP Texas

Corpus Christi – Judith E. Talavera, AEP Texas president and COO, has named Jeff Stracener vice president of Distribution Region Operations effective June 13.
Stracener will be responsible for the electric distribution system and all construction, maintenance and operations activities for the company.
He brings more than 36 years of experience in various disciplines ranging from operations and customer service to marketing and project management.
Before being named vice-president Stracener served as Director of Distribution Risk & Project Management where he was responsible for identifying and evaluating the financial, operational and strategic risk implications of targeted areas of the company’s business operations.
“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this key position,” said Talavera.
“He is a proven and respected leader both within our company and the AEP system and will help us continue moving forward with our efforts to be a leader in safety, culture and modernizing the grid.”
Stracener led the installation of more than one million smart meters throughout the AEP Texas service territory.
Prior to that activity, he held management positions in Competitive Retail Relations, Customer Services and Account Management.
Talavera added that Stracener also brings experience in the regulatory arena and the state’s electricity market processes.
A native of Goliad, Stracener earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from Texas A&M University in College Station and is a registered professional engineer in the State of Texas.