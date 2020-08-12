Goliad pharmacy reopens

GOLIAD – After closing its doors temporarily in response to COVID-19 concerns, Goliad Pharmacy & Gifts has reopened its doors while taking precautions to help its customers stay safe.
The business, located at 208 S. Commercial St., is the only pharmacy in Goliad County and helps to provide both prescriptions, over the counter medicines and items such as non-contact thermometers to address local residents’ health needs without them having to drive to bigger cities to find those items. Face masks are also available for those who may need a new one, along with bottles of hand sanitizer.
Those entering the pharmacy are required to wear masks. Anyone who is sick or who has tested positive for COVID-19 should not enter the store, but can still have their needs met by calling the pharmacy (361-645-3261) for curbside service. Those who do enter the store are asked to maintain social distancing (remaining at least 6 feet away from other people) and by standing on white lines placed on the floor when waiting to check out. Customers are asked to also follow any other directives that pharmacy staff may give in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Read more in our weekly edition. Click to Subscribe or call 361-343-5226.
https://coastalbendpublishing.com/mysoutexmembership/subscribe/
Jeff Osborne is an editor for Coastal Bend Publishing. He can be reached at 361-645-2330 or josborne@mysoutex.com.