The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance presented $3.45 million in grants to 16 organizations on Aug. 30 for services provided directly to veterans in the South Texas, Rio Grande Valley and Corpus Christi areas.
The grants will fund services for more than 3,000 veterans, their spouses and dependents in this area. The presentations were made by TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom in Edinburg.
“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said Koerner.
The grant recipients and their services include:
• Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity is accepting a check for $200,000: This Housing For Texas Heroes Grant will provide veterans in DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties with Home Modification Services.
• The Salvation Army – Corpus Christi is accepting a check for $300,000: This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties with Homeless veterans Support Services.
• Goodwill Industries of South Texas, Inc. is accepting a check for $100,000: This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents, and surviving spouses in Nueces County with Financial Assistance Services.
• Nueces County is accepting a check for $150,000: This General Assistance Grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Nueces County with Financial Assistance Services.
• Webb County Veteran Services is accepting a check for $150,000: This Veterans County Service Office grant will provide veterans, veteran dependents and surviving spouses in Webb County with Transportation Programs and Services.
• Nueces County Veterans Treatment Court is accepting a check for $200,000: This Veterans Treatment Court Grant will provide veterans in Kenedy, Kleberg and Nueces counties with Veterans Treatment Court Services.
The Texas Veterans Commission Commissioners approved these grant awards in May as part of an overall grant program providing 139 grants, totaling over $31.47 million to over 120 organizations across Texas and estimated to serve more than 22,000 veterans.
Since 2009 through the current 2022-2023 grant cycle, over $234 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,100 FVA grants, serving an estimated 400,000 Texas veterans and their family members.
The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance.
The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.
Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/
Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support.
Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.