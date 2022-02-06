The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its fall 2021 President’s and Deans’ lists.
Among those students making the President’s list were Jaden Enriquez, Marlen Padron, both of Refugio and Desirea Huerta of Tivoli.
Goliad residents Sarah Deluna and Nathaniel Edison were also named to that list.
The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester.
Nathan Davis, Kortney De La Rosa, Ciera Muro, Karen Quintana, Bradley Ramirez, Gene Ratliff, Caroline Roeske, Reese ruhnke and Emily Castaneda, all of Goliad were named to the Dean’s list.
Refugio County residents making the Dean’s list were Julie Martinez, of Woodsboro, and Isaac Wollam, of Tivoli.
To qualify for the Deans’ List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average.
The recognitions are awarded each fall and spring semester. A minimum of nine semester hours is required. Any student who earns a grade of “Incomplete,” D or F during the semester is excluded from consideration.
Students who qualified for the President’s List automatically made the Deans’ List and are not listed twice.
Information submitted by the University of Houstion-Victoria