Goliad resident jailed after standoff

GOLIAD – A 38-year-old Goliad resident was arrested Monday by Goliad sheriff’s deputies after deputies said he threatened them with a knife.
The arrest of Demond Spivey was the culmination of a series of incidents.
Deputies said that earlier in the day, the sheriff’s department received a call from the local Whataburger complaining that Spivey was harassing the manager.
But, when deputies arrived, Spivey had left.
Deputies said that a short time later, Spivey returned to Whataburger but employees ordered him to leave and againcalled the sheriff’s office.
By the time deputies arrived, Spivey again had left.
Deputies then sought Spivey at his residence, at 308 N. Fort St. in the Sparrow Creek Apartments, and told Spivey to st.
They ordered him to away from Whataburger.
Deputies said as they were leaving Spivey ran outside, threatened them with a knife.
He then ran back into the apartment, locked the door, and refused to talk with anyone.
Deputies called the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office for assistance with its SWAT team, saying it was a barricade situation.
However, before the SWAT team arrived, deputies said Spivey came outside to talk.
Deputies took Spivey into custody.
He is charged with making a terrorist threat against a public servant.
