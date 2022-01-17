The Goliad Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Committee brought home second place for Small Rodeo of the Year at the Texas Circuit Finals.
According to Kenneth Myers, a member of the Goliad Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Committee, not every rodeo in the state of Texas is in this circuit.
“You have to be invited to be in it,” said Meyers ... “We must be doing something right if they want us to be there. There’s 165 rodeos in the Texas Pro Rodeo Circuit. It’s quite an honor to be in the top three. That’s where we were.”
Meyers is proud of how far the Goliad Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Committee has come during its time, even achieving recognition during the organization’s first time attending the Texas Circuit Finals.
The Goliad Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Committee won first place back in 2019 for Small Rodeo of the Year and finished top five in the nation for Small Rodeo.
“We didn’t have a rodeo in 2020 due to COVID,” continued Meyers, “so this was our second appearance for the award and we won second. ... If you win first, you are not eligible to win the following year, which I think is a good thing. You don’t have a lot of repetition that way.”
The Women’s Professional Barrel Racers Association and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association cardholders voted on who would win each award.
“As long as you are friendly to them, have good parking, they like to have something to eat when they come,” said Meyers. “We have a very nice VIP tent and cowboy camp where they can go get something to eat. At the VIP tent they get to meet some of our sponsors. It’s pretty much just a cordial thing and the rodeo contestants are the ones who vote.”
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Committee views the rodeo as their hobby.
“We have some members on our committee that are past contestants,” said Meyers. “... Mostly just ropers, you know, on a local level. No roughstock riding. It’s just something we like to do, the rodeo world.”
The Goliad Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Committee aims to hit first place next year and retake the spot in the top five rodeos in the nation.
The Goliad Rodeo will occur in conjunction with the Goliad County Fair. The Goliad County Fair begins on March 17 and continues through the weekend.
“On (March 18) is the first performance of the rodeo at 7:30. p.m. Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday is an afternoon performance at 2 p.m. We start out all of the rodeos with the mutton busting. Registration for that is usually the Saturday before the rodeo. We limit that to 30 contestants.”
The Goliad County Fair is one of the largest attractions in the county. Meyers is excited for the next county fair and looks forward to placing in the next Texas Circuit Finals.
