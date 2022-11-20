Goliad Rotary Club sponsoring Silver Santa

The Christmas season is fast approaching, and the Goliad Rotary Club will once again be sponsoring Silver Santa.
The Silver Santa program provides Christmas presents for children in need, ages newborn through elementary school, throughout Goliad County.
As in years past, the Goliad Rotary Club will need the generosity of our community organizations, churches, clubs, and individuals to help make this project a success.
The Rotary Club will continue to accept donations of toys, money, and gift-wrapping supplies such as wrapping paper, gift bags and tape. However, this year the Rotary Club is also offering the option of “adopting” a family for which you would purchase gifts specifically for those children in your “adopted” family. In this case, you would get the completed Silver Santa form(s) for a family or families and buy three individualized presents for each child (gift ideas are listed on the Silver Santa forms). You would turn the tagged gifts into the Rotary Club for gift wrapping and then dispersing before Christmas.
If you and/or your group, club, organization, or church would like to participate by “adopting” a family, completed Silver Santa forms will be available by contacting Rotary Club members Beth Trcka at 361-645-3000 or 361-550-3474, or Tanya Jacob at 361-571- 6623, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15. Gifts are due by Monday, Dec. 5 unwrapped but with name tags attached.
In the tradition of Silver Santa, gifts will be wrapped and re-tagged at the annual gift-wrapping event on Thursday, Dec. 8 at First United Methodist Church of Goliad, located at the corner of Pearl and Chilton Streets. If you are not able to “adopt” a family at this time,the Rotary Club will be very appreciative of any donations of toys, money, gift wrapping supplies or time that you are able to give.
You may bring any donations to Beth Trcka at Buddy Young Insurance, located at 147 S. Commercial Street in Goliad.