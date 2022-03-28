Goliad’s Aerianna Segura overcame some gamesmanship from an opponent and a case of nerves to bring home a gold medal from the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships on March 17 in Corpus Christi.
Segura and coach John Livas called a bluff from San Diego’s Elia Soza and Segura bounced back from a pair of early mistakes to capture the Class 3A Big School title with a personal-best 1,050 total pounds.
Segura trailed Soza by 35 pounds entering the deadlift.
“They said Elia was going to try 390 in the deadlift, and, of course, she wasn’t going to pull that,” Segura said. “So Livas put me at 395. Elia dropped down her weight and missed that. Then I just needed to pull 375.”
Segura lifted the 375 and immediately celebrated winning the state title once the green light flashed.
“I was super confident I could lift 375,” Segura said. “I could have put more on there if it came down to it.”
Segura wound up defeating runner-up Aliana Garcia of San Diego by 10 pounds. Soza finished third with 1,035.
“I just jumped into Coach Livas’ arms and then my dad (Anthony Segura) comes out of nowhere and picks me up.”
Segura had two lifts nullified early in the competition. She had lifts of 420 in the squat and 260 in the bench press.
“I missed my last squat due to a bounce and a bench press because of a bounce,” Segura said. “But after that, everything was good.”
