oliad’s Adrian Valdez and Trevor Bennett won their weight class divisions at the Goliad Iron Tiger III Powerlifting Meet on Jan. 20 in Goliad.
Refugio, competing in its first meet of the season, also had two weight class division winners in Jayden Moya and Javier Ontiveros.
Valdez won the 148-pound weight class with lifts of 425 in the squat, 265 in the bench press, and 445 in the deadlift for a 1,135-pound total.
In the 181-pound weight class, Bennett lifted 465 in the squat, 230 in the bench press, and 450 in the deadlift for a 1,145 total.
Moya captured the 123-pound weight class title with lifts of 250 in the squat, 170 in the bench press, and 315 in the deadlift for a 735 set.
Ontiveros took first in the 132-pound weight class with a 300 squat, 200 bench press, and 330 deadlift for an 830 total.
Refugio’s Jared Jaso was second in the 132-pound weight class. Jaso had lifts of 275 in the squat, 155 in the bench press, and 315 in the deadlift for a 745 total.
Goliad’s Trevian Mcgilbra was runner-up in the 165-pound weight class with lifts of 360 in the squat, 210 in the bench press, and 365 in the deadlift for a set of 935.
Goliad’s Alexis Barrera followed Mcgilbra in the 165-pound weight class in third after lifts of 360 in the squat, 185 in the bench press, and 365 in the deadlift for a 910 total.
In the 148-pound weight class, Goliad’s Justin Edison finished fourth and teammate Jo Jo Martinez was fifth.
Edison had a set of 865 while Martinez lifted a total of 785.
Refugio had four female lifters finish in the top four in their weight classes.
Quetzalyollotl Vasquez was second in the 114-pound division and Abby Duncan was third in the 123-pound weight class.
Mallory Wise and Kynslee Turner took fourth place in the 132- and 148-pound divisions, respectively.
