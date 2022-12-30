Goliad State Park & Historic Site will hold First Day Hike: Hike Through History on Sunday, Jan. 1 beginning at 9 a.m.
Guests can walk through a 300-year timeline of the history of Mission Espiritu Santo and Goliad State Park.
Self-guided options will be available throughout the day.
Each Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 a.m., the park will offer Coffee at the Cottage. Guests can have coffee and chat with a park ranger at the El Camino de los Tejas Visitors Center.
Visitors Center and Mission history tours will be offered on weekends throughout the month.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•