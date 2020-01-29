Goliad teams take 1st and 2nd place in robotics meet

GOLIAD – GHS students competed Saturday, Jan. 18, in the TCEA Area Robotics Meet in Goliad.
Fifteen teams from Cuero, Edna, Goliad, Hallettsville, Industrial, Victoria West and Yoakum competed for the chance to go to state.
First and second place winners both were from Goliad High School and both teams will advance to state in April.
Adrian Valdez and Nathan Saenz received first place with their team Rockin’ Robotics 1 and 343 points.
Second place went to Curtis Huerta with his team Rockin’ Robotics 3 and 303 points.
Also competing from Goliad were Riley Taylor in fifth place and Liam Hutchens.
The students spent most of the first semester building and programming their robot to perform various tasks for the most points.
The students now will rebuild their robot and reprogram it to try to earn more points at state as some of the tasks to perform will change.