Goliad – The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is proud to announce the 28th annual Missions Tour de Goliad bike ride in Goliad.
Having launched in 1992, the cycling event is not only a mainstay of the Goliad community, but it has also become one of the most beloved rides in Texas with participants coming from all over the state to take part in routes that wind them through a region that is rich with Texas history and culture.
Averaging around 300 riders annually, Missions Tour de Goliad presents a true tourism opportunity for the Goliad area as event stats show that nearly 75% of registrants are from out of town. Though the majority of these visiting cyclists are coming from various locales within the Coastal Bend of Texas, riders from Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth and the Rio Grande Valley also participate.
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, the ride includes four routes that offer a level of challenge and fun for the entire family, from the most experienced cyclist to the amateur rider. Routes include the 10-mile, 30-mile, 50-mile and Metric Century 65-mile.
Missions Tour de Goliad is unique among rides as it provides riders an opportunity to experience a region of Texas that played a significant role in the Texas Revolution, as cyclists travel routes that will include historical sites such as the Presidio La Bahia, Mission Espiritu Santo and much more.
The registration fee is $35 per individual rider and $30 per rider for teams of four. Online registration is available at bikereg.com/goliad.
Packet pick-up for registered riders will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 144 N. Courthouse Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Ride day will be the following morning at the same location with on-site registration available from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The official ride line-up will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 19.
This event would not be possible without the support of every sponsor and volunteer that gives of their time and resources annually to support Missions Tour de Goliad. For more information regarding the ride, contact the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 361-645-3563.