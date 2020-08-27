Grace through difficulty: Goliad store thrives despite uncertain times

GOLIAD – During uncertain economic times, success cannot be taken for granted, and, beyond that, the possibility of expansion seems even more remote, but that’s exactly the position that Lily Grace Boutique is enjoying thanks to loyal customers.
The Goliad-based women’s clothing store is not only thriving in its location on Commercial Street on the Goliad town square, it is also doing well online and was able to open up a pop-up location in the Victoria Mall earlier this month.
While it’s always notable when a small-town business is able to also compete in the big city, during this time of coronavirus concerns it is even more recognizable.
Owned by Lisa Abercrombie, Lily Grace has managed to succeed in business at a time where just surviving can be a challenge.
