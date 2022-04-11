The Texas Department of Agriculture has granted $350,000 for reconstruction of four streets in unincorporated Goliad County.
The grant, which was awarded on March 1 through the Community Development Fund program, was matched by Goliad County with $17,500.
The funds will be used for reconstruction of Fannin Street, Dallas Street, Anastasia Street and Union Avenue.
“It’s going to give some needed relief to part of the La Bahia area,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said during the March 28 commissioners court meeting. “It will be a nice improvement. Those people go long periods of time without seeing any government activity on their streets.”
Bennett said the work will include replacement of culverts and ditches, and remodeling the driveway entrances.
