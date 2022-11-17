Group claims Coleto Creek Power Plant emissions threaten health, environment

The Environmental Integrity Project released a report on Nov. 3 claiming emissions of boron and molybdenum at Goliad County’s Coleto Creek Power Plant exceed federal limits.
The EIP, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that advocates for stricter enforcement of environmental laws, claims in its report that Coleto Creek Power Plant and over 200 other coal-fired power plants in the United States emit pollutants that exceed safe levels for humans and the environment.
Ashtracker, the organization’s website, claims all of the Coleto Creek Power Plant’s 17 groundwater monitoring wells have been “polluted above federal advisory levels based on samples collected between May 6, 2010 and October 3, 2019.”
The website claims groundwater at the plant contains unsafe levels of cobalt, arsenic, boron, molybdenum, nickel, lead, mercury, manganese, cadmium and thallium.
“Coal plant owners employ a variety of tricks to twist the facts and avoid taking responsibility for contamination,” claims the report, which is titled “Poisonous Coverup: The Widespread Failure of the Power Industry to Clean Up Coal Ash Dumps.”
The report claims coal ash waste dumps at 91 percent of the 292 coal power plants in the U.S. are contaminating groundwater by leaking toxic metals, including arsenic and lead.
Wilfred Korth, president of the Goliad County Groundwater Conservation District, said the GCGCD had not seen the report.
The Coleto Creek Power Plant is operated by Luminant, and scheduled to be shut down in 2027.
Luminant spokesperson Meranda Cohn said the report is not completely accurate.
“Though we are still reviewing the report, our initial assessment is that this report is intentionally misleading,” Cohn said in an email to the Advance-Guard. “The accompanying results they’re showing on Ashtracker do not accurately assess the groundwater conditions as specified in the state and federal regulations.”
Cohn said Luminant will continue to monitor the groundwater as required by state and federal laws.
“Luminant is proud of its record of meeting or exceeding all state and federal environmental laws and regulations, including those related to coal ash at Coleto Creek,” Cohn said. “The EPA’s (coal combustion residuals) rule comprehensively regulates the management and disposal of CCR, commonly known as coal ash. Ash is created when coal is burned by power plants to produce electricity.
“The real facts are that, to date, no constituents have been measured at levels that would require corrective measures at Coleto Creek. Moreover, there are no drinking water wells near the plant site – there is no risk of human consumption or to human health.”
Exposure to large amounts of boron can affect the stomach, intestines, liver, kidneys and brain, according to the National Institutes of Health.
High levels of molybdenum can result in gout-like symptoms.
