Group praises city for cemetery mowing

GOLIAD – For about a year now, the city has been maintaining Oak Hill Cemetery and those entrusted to preservation are grateful.
“They were up there a day and a half or two days before the Fourth of July holiday working,” said Judy Bode, preservation chair of the cemetery association.
City crews are only able to use riding mowers through part of this historical site.
“They are being very careful, and they are using push mowers which is appropriate,” Bode said. “Thanks very much for all of that hard work, so well done.”