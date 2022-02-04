Bone-chilling weather wasn’t about to stop a troop of Boy Scouts from San Antonio learning a prehistoric hunting skill on Jan. 15 at Goliad State Park.
Despite the wintry conditions and wind gusts up to 40 mph, some of the scouts managed to hit the white-tailed deer decoy with spears launched from an atlatlfrom about 20 yards.
“We hadn’t thrown that atlatl before, so this was a new experience for us,” said Matthew Robinson, the troop leader. “The boys enjoyed it quite a bit. We always love coming here. It’s always a great place to visit. There’s a lot to do here, a lot to see, and a lot of history.”
Goliad State Park offers tours and events throughout the year.
On Feb. 4-6, the park will host “CCC Camp - Building a Mission” that will include re-enactors demonstrating what members of the Civilian Conservation Corp would do during the 1930s.
“They will have their whole camp and, hopefully, a vehicle or two,” said Emily Byrd, lead interpretive ranger for the park.
“It’s more of a nostalgic event teaching about the CCC. ”
For more information on Goliad State Park’s events, visit TPWD.Texas.Gov/state-parks/Goliad or call (361) 645-3405.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•