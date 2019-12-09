GONZALES – The newly published 2020 Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. recipe calendars are out, featuring “ribbon-worthy” recipes from members of local FFA programs and 4-H chapters. Participants from these youth organizations submitted recipes they’ve previously entered in county stock shows and contests for a chance to be featured in the calendar. They also had an opportunity for their organization to receive a $2,000 donation if their recipe was selected for the cover.
2020’s calendar cover recipe was from Grace Schubert of Fannin 4-H (previously Lakewood 4-H). Schubert’s recipe, The Queen’s Cakes—White Chocolate Raspberry Mini Bundts, was a previous High Point Homemaker winner at the Goliad County Fair.
“Our annual calendar is popular with our members and has provided GVEC with the opportunity to feature people, organizations and communities in the GVEC service area. GVEC is a big supporter of schools and youth organizations in the communities we serve. For 2020, we wanted to put the spotlight on local FFA and 4-H clubs,” says Tammy Thompson, GVEC Senior Executive Manager of Business and Brand Development. “These programs often include culinary projects— showcasing recipes submitted by their young members was perfect fit for the calendar.”
The calendar also includes a recipe fromCooper Oliver, a Goliad 4-H Club member.
Other recipes submitted will be featured in upcoming issues of The GVEC Review, found inside the monthly Texas Co-op Power magazine.