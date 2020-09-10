GOLIAD – After a joint public hearing with the Goliad Economic Development Corporation Board, the Goliad City Council approved funds of up to $50,000 for clearing property to be used by Habitat for Humanity in partnership with the city of Goliad.
While EDC board members estimated the cost of clearing land for the project, located at 539 Fulcrod Ave., would cost about $5,000, they indicated there could be additional costs incurred in seeking the $50,000 limit.
“With seeking $50,000, it has more to do with the broader project than the clearing of the land,” said EDC President Kristin Billo. “We are also seeking permission from the county to waive some other fees. While we anticipate the initial cost to be $5,000, the total project cost could be up to $50,000.”
City leaders voiced the support for the future Habitat project.
