Hallettsville man sentenced 20 years for solicitation of minor in Goliad

A Hallettsville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a repeat-offender online solicitation of a minor charge on Feb. 16, according to Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who prosecuted the case.
John Andrew Myers, 40, accepted the maximum sentence in a Goliad County court.
Myers was arrested on June 27 in Goliad County after arranging what he believed was a meeting with a 13-year-old girl in a Goliad park.
According to Poynter, a special agent posing as the 13-year-old girl received online messages from Myers containing sexually explicit communications and photos. He was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety agents.
“We are very pleased with the outcome in this case and it would not be possible without the joint efforts of several agencies,” Poynter said. “John Myers is where he should be, behind bars. The children of our community are safer today because of this.”
The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria Police Department, Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Kenedy Police Department, Karnes County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson County Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
