GOLIAD – After nearly 43 years in law enforcement, Precinct 2 Goliad County Constable Mike Thompson will soon step down and ride off into the sunset of retirement a few years after doing a job that resulted in bringing a killer to justice in a case that earned nationwide publicity.
Thompson’s tenure in law enforcement included 12 years in Goliad County. He and his wife, Linda, who also had a long career in law enforcement, moved to Weestache in the early 2000s to live on property that Thompson’s parents purchased in 1976.
For a large part of his career — 25 years, eight months and nine days, as Thompson recalls — he worked for the Aransas Pass Police Department. It was actually his wife who first got him involved in law enforcement.
“I met her at a street dance in May 1977 in Ingleside, and she was working as a dispatcher at the time,” Thompson said. “She was later promoted to officer and to lieutenant, and we worked for the same department for 14 years.”
Linda later worked as an investigator for a law firm in Corpus Christi before retiring in 1994.
Thompson’s law enforcement career has continued for another 26 years, but as of Oct. 7, he noted that he had just 86 days to go until retirement.
What led him to run for office?
“Kirby Brumby (the current Goliad County sheriff) was serving as constable at the time, and he was running for sheriff. There wasn’t anybody else running for (constable Precinct 2) so I decided to run for it. It keeps me busy and keeps my license (in law enforcement) active.
“I would work two or three little minor cases here and there. People might call me with a lead, and I’d follow up on it.”
One of those leads involved exploring a cold case in which a Goliad woman, Patricia Mills, died in a house fire in 2003.
At the time, her death had been ruled accidental, but Mills’ sister and other family members remained convinced that Mills had been murdered.
Thompson said when Mills’ sister moved back to the area (Victoria) and heard that Goliad County had a new sheriff, she talked to him about her suspicions and asked that the investigation into Mills’ death be reopened.
“I told the sheriff I would work on that case,” Thompson said. “I enlisted the help of the Texas Rangers, the sheriff’s office, local firefighters, the Texas Department of Public Safety. It took a while to get enough information.”
Thompson said the Refugio County Sheriff’s Department also played a big role in helping with the case, bringing a key witness to the area from Amarillo who helped connect Delbert Mills, the victim’s husband, to the crime.
Delbert Mills’ role in the fire and death was the focal point of Thompson’s investigation.
“The guy failed polygraph tests three times, and he actually started the fire that killed his wife,” Thompson said. “They had a 6-year-old son who was able to escape (the fire) through a back window. (Delbert Mills) asked how his son got out, saying that he had fixed that window and nailed it shut.”
Ten years after Patricia Mills’ death, there was enough evidence to charge Delbert Mills, and he was convicted of murder.
The Investigation Discovery channel broadcast a story about the case, including Thompson’s role in helping to solve it, in late 2018.
“I had lots of help with that case,” Thompson said. “It definitely takes a lot more than one person to build a case like that.”
During his career, Thompson also investigated a triple homicide in which a mother, her boyfriend and her 8-year-old daughter were killed and dumped in the mud.
“Those kinds of things stay with you,” Thompson said.
But his excellence in law enforcement has been recognized time and again.
“I must have done something right because I’ve been fortunate to be named Employee or Officer of the Year for three departments — Aransas Pass, DeWitt County and the Justices of the Peace and Constables of Texas.”
He also graduated from the FBI National Academy, another high honor for peace officers.
Why is Thompson retiring now?
“I’m tired, and times are changing,” he said. “The atmosphere is changing, and politics are changing. It’s a difficult time to be an officer. I figure 43 years is enough.
“I want to travel a little bit. My wife and I are shopping for a travel trailer. We also have 42 acres with horses and may put a few cattle there. I’ve got plenty to do. I’ve appreciated being able to do this job for so long, but now I’m ready to do something else.”
