Out of necessity, this week’s article will have to be super short. Evidently, I was a bit sicker last month than I realized. Luckily, I did not leave the house for the entire month of January, so I did not pass it along to anyone and now I’m being treated for a touch of pneumonia.
This has made any cooking by me impossible, so I’m passing along a short recipe daughter Amanda sent me last week. Her sweet dog celebrated his 12th birthday and she threw a birthday party for him and invited a few of his favorite humans over for supper.
This is what she served the guests for dessert. The spoiled fur baby, Mason, got his own doggie birthday cake and lots of presents which he opened all by himself.
(On a personal note, if you are so inclined, I would appreciate some prayers for complete healing so I can get out and about in the world again. Thanks.)
Amanda’s Birthday Butterfinger Dessert
• 1 store-bought 10 in. angel food cake, cut into cubes
• 1 (1 oz.) box instant butterscotch pudding
• 1 1/2 cups whole milk
• 2 (8 oz. each) tubs Cool Whip, thawed
• 10 fun-size Butterfinger candy bars, crushed
Cut the angel food cake into 1 inch cubes. Put half in a 9x13 inch dish.
In a bowl, combine the pudding mix and milk. Whisk until it thickens. Fold in both tubs of Cool Whip.
Pour half of this mixture over the cake cubes. Top with half of the crushed butterfingers.
Then repeat the layers with cake cubes, pudding and crushed butterfingers.
Cover and refrigerate for at an at least hour or more.