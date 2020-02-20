Head coach knows Goliad well

GOLIAD – Local graduate Kevin Salazar will move up from defensive coordinator to athletic director and head football coach for the Goliad Tigers.
At 33 and a 2005 graduate of the high school, this will be his first head coaching position.
“I’m just ready to get to work, get in there and put together a great group and build a culture here,” Salazar said.
Brandon Huber, board president, said Salazar’s experience in the program will serve him well as he takes the lead of the athletics program.
“He is a super passionate guy,” Huber said. “The kids seem to really buy into what he does and the way he goes about things.”
For the past five of his six years in Goliad, Salazar has served as both the defensive coordinator and head boys track coach.
“I know our kids are going to work hard, and they are getting after it every single day,” he said. “I am just excited for the opportunity to get to work with these young men and lead them in the right direction.
Salazar is replacing Bobby Nicholson, who was reassigned in December.
Nicholson went 31-18 as the head coach of the Tiger football program, which included an appearance in the regional finals in 2017 and two appearances in the regional semifinals in 2016 and 2019.
His 2019 squad went just 1-9, but was still in the hunt for a playoff berth into the season’s last week.
“I think the key is to get the kids to buy into what we are trying to accomplish in the end, and it all starts in the spring,” Salazar said. “Every day they put their head down, and they go to work.
“There will be a few changes, but we’ll make sure that our kids are first and foremost buying into what we’re doing.
“And once that part is there, the kids will give everything they have.”
Salazar is a well-versed athlete playing football, basketball and running track while going to Goliad High. He participated not just in athletics but Fellowship of Christian Athletes and student council.
After high school, Salazar earned his Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from the University of Texas San Antonio.
His coaching career spans Gonzales to Harlingen and back home in Goliad.
“I’m excited, very excited to work for some great people,” he said.
While some see him being from the community as an asset, much has changed since he left for college.
“I know a lot of families here, but the Goliad community has changed,” Salazar said. “There’s a lot of new faces in town.
“I’ve always been a Tiger, and I am excited about leading the program and continuing to build Tigers and Tigerettes into great young men and young women when they leave our program here.”
Part of that will mean returning some of the old traditions.
“I would like to bring back some of the old traditions that I remember when I was growing up and watching the Tigers play,” he said. “I remember we had a big bonfire back in the day and got all our teams and the community involved.
“We used to wear the old white helmets with the navy blue GTs.
“There are just a lot of things that I would like to bring back.”
Interim Superintendent Donald Egg could not release the names of those on the committee that selected Salazar.
“Everyone signed a confidentiality agreement,” he said.
Salazar must also deal with UIL’s biennial reclassification and realignment announced Feb. 3. This places Goliad as a member of District 15 in 3A Division I.
“I know our kids are going to work hard, and we’re going to put them in the best position to be successful,” Salazar said.