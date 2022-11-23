Helping to feed the county

About 10 years ago, a disabled friend of Farrell Kuecker asked him if he could go to the Goliad County Outreach Food Pantry to help him load six 50-pound bags of salt into the trunk of his vehicle.
Kuecker has been loading trunks at the pantry ever since.
The 81-year-old is one of approximately 30 volunteers who show up at the pantry on a regular basis to either load items into vehicles, unload and stock items at the pantry, or just offer help whenever and wherever it’s needed.
“People need something to eat, so I’m glad to be here to help them out,” Kuecker said.
Goliad County Outreach Director Tony Kouba said he can count on up to 30 volunteers to show up regularly when called.
“I will never say, ‘Hey, we’ve got too many people. Go away,’ ” Kouba said. “They always respond. We can always find things for them to do.”
Belinda Pinson has been volunteering for almost a year. She makes deliveries to clients who aren’t able to make it to the facility.
“I’m also a client, so I just want to do something to give back,” Pinson said. “I think one of the reasons I chose to do the deliveries is I can meet people and make relationships with people outside of here, too.”
In 2021, Goliad County Outreach served 2,722 households in the county, representing almost 7,000 residents. The facility distributed over 147 tons of food last year.
Goliad County residents interested in receiving food from the organization can go to the facility at 611 E. End Street and complete the necessary paperwork. The drive thru food pickup at the facility is on every first and third Thursday of the month.
Those wishing to volunteer with the organization can call 361-645-2617.
