Her dad, the Green Beret

Audrey Winstead is the first female graduate of Goliad High School to receive an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Each year, over 10,000 potential candidates apply for appointment to the academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and less than 10% are accepted.
Least surprised about Winstead’s appointment is her father.
“It’s a testament to her and the tenacity we’ve tried to instill in our children,” Ty Winstead said. “She’s always had it.”
Becoming a part of an elite group is becoming a family tradition in the Winstead household.
After the attack on New York City’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001, Ty decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. After completing basic training, he was chosen to try out to become a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces' “Green Berets.”
Ty was selected and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan a combined total of seven times.
“I’m extremely proud of him, and I look up to him a lot,” Audrey said of her father. “I would not have even been able to think about going to the academy without him. So I definitely owe that to him.”
Change of plans
Ty convinced himself to take his life in a new direction after watching the second plane hit the Twin Towers.
“Before that, I didn’t really know what I was going to do,” said Ty, who was attending college at the time. “As I watched that on TV, I knew this was kind of my generation’s Pearl Harbor, so it became clear to me what I was going to do.”
Ty researched all the branches of the military. His initial desire was to be a pilot.
“There were so many people joining with higher GPAs than me,” Ty said. “They said flying was probably not going to happen for me.”
Ty, a Goliad High School graduate, decided to join the army, and was sent to Fort Campbell, Ky., for basic training. There he was offered an opportunity to be a “Green Beret.”
“I took that shot,” Ty said. “It took me about three years to finish the training.”
Ty, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 8 and is currently stationed with the 19th Special Forces Group in San Antonio, credited his wife, Angie, with keeping their Goliad County home intact during his time away.
Audrey was born early in Ty’s military career. The Winsteads also have four younger sons.
“I was usually gone from home 10 months out of the year between training and actual deployments,” Ty said. “It was really a busy time. The global war on terror was really in full effect. Angie was in the military for sure. She just didn’t wear a uniform.”
Audrey’s 16th birthday present
After one mission, Ty told Audrey about a female pilot that provided air support for him and his fellow “Green Berets.”
“I told Audrey about how this pilot’s voice over the radio was so calming in a chaotic situation,” Ty said. “She prevented casualties from a mortar attack. That story planted the seed as far as Audrey’s goal of going into aviation. She held onto that and realized she could do something as special as flying a multimillion-dollar aircraft.”
On her 16th birthday, Audrey asked her parents to take her to the Air Force Academy campus.
“I had just finished my first year of high school,” Audrey said. “I was thinking about what path I wanted to go down. Being the kind of person I am, I wanted to make sure that my future was planned out.”
It didn’t take long for Audrey to decide her career goal once arriving in Colorado Springs.
“It was like love at first sight,” Audrey said. “Being on that campus made me feel at home. I never had that feeling on a college campus before. It was a life-changing experience.”
Audrey decided to apply. A vital component in the application process is a letter of recommendation from a state senator or congressman. Mayra Flores, representative of Texas’ 34th congressional district, was happy to oblige.
‘Pure excitement’
In March, Audrey learned she was accepted.
“It was pure excitement,” Audrey said of getting the news. “It was a relief. I know my parents were very excited. When I first saw the word ‘congratulations’ on the computer screen, it took a moment to sink in. But it’s something I’ve been working on for three years. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Ty said he and his wife have no trepidations about their only daughter pursuing a military career.
“None at all,” Ty said. “After telling her the story about the female pilot saving our rears, she has been self-motivated in deciding what she wants to do with her life. We couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Audrey said she is ready for the challenges that lay ahead.
“In school and sports, I have always been the one to push myself a little harder than everyone else,” Audrey said. “That’s how I was raised. I was always told to put my best in everything I do. So I believe I truly belong there.”
Ty, who has re-enlisted four times, is uneasy talking about the medals and special awards he has received for his service.
“I’ve got some Bronze Stars and some other things,” said Ty, who is nearing retirement from the military. “But we don’t do this for a pat on the back. It’s more out of respect for our fellow teammates. It was the love of my fellow teammates that kept me re-enlisting and volunteering to go, even though I knew it took its toll on my family at home.”
Ty’s greatest honor is seeing his oldest child following in his footsteps.
“Having a ‘Green Beret’ for your dad has its ups and downs,” Audrey said. “We didn’t get to see him much, but it’s great to have a very important figure that you look up to in your life constantly. You always feel safe. He has inspired me to always be my best, and never give up on anything.”
