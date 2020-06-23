Historic tree taking brunt of big trucks

GOLIAD – Beaten and battered, the massive limb of this historic oak tree will remain as the city looks to ensure its health.
Brian D. Yanta, extension agent in Goliad, said that he looked at the limb and the tree just recently.
“You do notice all this lateral sucker growth on the main laterals — the tree is in poor health,” he said.
That isn’t to say it needs to suffer a saw’s blade.
“You cannot eliminate risk unless you want to take the tree down, and that would not be my recommendation,” he said.
The issue is the safety of those walking beneath this tree. One of the massive limbs that hangs over the street has the scars of being hit by tall trucks traveling down Chilton Street by city hall.
“They want a recommendation from me, but I am not an arborist,” Yanta said. “I would like them to manage the tree and help the tree.”
That could also mean removing the existing asphalt and putting down a water permeable type that would allow more moisture to reach the roots, he told the council Wednesday evening, June 10.
The stress could be a combination of the constant injury and drought.
“These trees have been here more than 200 years and maybe more than 300 years,” Yanta said. “They have seen a lot good times and a lot of bad times.”
Mary Burns, Goliad alderwoman, asked that a specialist be called for advice on further care for this oak and to remove the growth and vines that are damaging to the tree.
For this tree, it is not its age which sets it apart but what occurred beneath its branches that ties it to the history of this town.
On May 7, 1849, 12 settlers of Goliad met and organized the first Baptist church west of the Guadalupe River.
Two years before, the Rev. John Freeman Hillyer arrived from a pastorate in Galveston. He was a college-trained man from Georgia who had four academic degrees. In addition to being a preacher, he was also a physician and an educator. Hillyer’s objective in coming to Goliad was to establish a college for women.
Under his leadership and with the support of the Baptists in Goliad, the doors of Hillyer Female College opened Feb. 1, 1849. It would be three months later, Hillyer, acting as moderator, met under this live oak with 11 of his followers and organized the first Baptist church.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.