Honoring those who served

Harry Heil got away from the Veterans Day ceremony on the Goliad County Courthouse lawn with plenty of time to make it to his regular afternoon coffee with his pals at The Texan.
Heil, 97, was honored during the event, which he watched most of from the driver’s seat of his pickup.
“This means a lot,” said Heil, who served with the United States Navy in Corpus Christi during World War II.
Heil, a former Goliad business owner, worked in the personnel department in Corpus Christi and did not serve overseas.
“When I got in, they took me straight to personnel because I knew shorthand and typing.”
Heil is the only living charter member of the Goliad Golf Club. He stopped playing the sport at the age of 84. But Heil still gets around town in his white pickup.
“I just passed the driver’s test the other day, so I have a couple of more years,” Heil said.
The event was organized by the Ewell-Compton American Legion Post 193 in Goliad. It featured the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute by the Goliad County honor guard.
