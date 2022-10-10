Hospice of South Texas, Victoria’s local not-for-profit hospice, recently announced its appointment of Michael Chavez as new Chief Executive Officer.
Chavez replaces Dr. Tyson Meyer, who served as interim CEO from Sept. 1, 2019 until Chavez’s appointment in March of this year.
Chavez and his family have been in the crossroads community for over 20 years.
“When you are a local healthcare professional you become part of a family and can develop stronger influence within the community,” said Chavez.
Chavez grew up in Roswell, New Mexico and met his wife Diane Sagebiel while attending college. Diane Chavez and her family have lived in Cuero for most of their lives and attended school in Cuero and Meyersville. Their two children, Austin and Faith, have been involved in the community through 4-H and church ministry activities.
Chavez is a graduate of New Mexico Military Institute, where he obtained a degree in business administration.
“Attending a military school taught me the importance of honor, discipline, and achievement,” Chavez said. “At NMMI, one must be willing to invest the necessary time and effort, seek out and take the initiative which is very similar to the role of a CEO.”
Chavez has been involved in several organizations throughout the crossroads area, including the Cuero and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Rotary, Dewitt Medical Foundation, Cuero Young Farmers, Dewitt County Farm Bureau, member of Lifeway Church in Cuero, 4-H and FFA activities. He has learned that in a rural market, community involvement is key.
Chavez passion is driven by his desire to help anyone that he crosses paths with and has always believed in treating others as he would like to be treated. His interest in the healthcare industry came when his grandmother/mentor was diagnosed with dementia and had to be admitted into a nursing home center due to her illness.
During this time, she felt protected and situated in a place that truly loved her. At that point, Michael came to a decision that he wanted to lead a healthcare organization that created the same environment that his grandmother was exposed to.
Chavez has been in the healthcare industry for over 16 years. He started his career with Regency Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2007 and was part of their family for over nine years where he was mentored by several great leaders.
“Working in the healthcare industry has been a blessing to me and my family,” Chavez said. “The community and organizations that I have worked with have really supported me and helped me grow.
“The connections and relationships he and his wife, Diane, and his two children, Austin and Faith, have built over their two decades here in the crossroads areas have been nothing short of priceless.”
Chavez said he has always believed in mentor leadership by nurturing and developing employees that want to grow and have the passion of wanting to care for others. During his time in the healthcare industry, he learned the importance of having team members that love their job and having leaders that support them.
“Today the healthcare industry is challenging. Team members come in every day dealing with life challenges and they need a leader/mentor that will help and guide them through life struggles. I’ve also learned by trusting God’s direction. In this industry, there can be ups and downs, but with God’s direction, you can jump back up and keep moving in a positive direction with faith. When you focus on the positives and you focus on appreciating others, it’s a win-win deal,” Chavez said.
“I am very excited about building a strong partnership with Hospice of South Texas family members, team members, volunteers and board members. This move is going to allow me to grow within my career, to learn more, so that I can find ways to help improve the overall quality of life for patients in the crossroads community.
“I wanted to join the Hospice of South Texas team to have an opportunity to be affiliated with a non-profit organization that the focus is on enhancing the quality of life for their patients, family members, employees and the community. Being an employee of Hospice of South Texas is more than a career, it is a ministry.”