GOLIAD – What is a life worth in Goliad? Based on the scurrilous events on the night of June 15? Two dollars and forty cents. According to the Goliad Sheriff’s Department – which isn’t revealing all the details because the investigation still is under way – a long-standing family feud between 20-year-old Nathan Cortinas and 18-year-old Daniel Mendoza culminated in a killing. “There was existing bad blood between the two,” explains Sheriff’s Captain John Pape. The origin of the enmity is uncertain. “I don’t know where it stemmed from. I don’t know that we do; I don’t know that the suspects remember.”
But, whatever the cause, it festered.
“There was a physical altercation several weeks before at the home of April Ara Beveridge, at South Mount Auburn Street and Franklin,” Pape says.
Although the sheriff’s office did not receive an official call on the incident, it later obtained a cellphone video of the fight.
Sometime later, Pape says, someone conducted a drive-by shooting of the Cortinas mobile home.
The action mostly was symbolic. The shooter used a shotgun; the pellets did not penetrate the mobile home.
A few days later, deputies investigated a burglary on San Patricio, about three blocks away from the Beveridge house. Among the items stolen was a .22 caliber handgun.
On the night of June 15, according to deputies, Cortinas was lured to the Beveridge home just before midnight. With him in his car were his 18-year-old girlfriend Briana Bexley and their 18-month-old son in the back seat.
Deputies admit they know what motivated Cortinas to return to the site of the original fight but cannot yet divulge it.
They also warn additional charges and arrests are possible.
He stopped the car. It was a hot night; National Weather Service records indicate the temperature was around 81 degrees with a humidity of 87 percent – a typical, steamy South Texas night.
Whatever temptation, whatever need brought Cortinas to that midnight rendezvous, Pape says it all was a ploy.
Out of the night Mendoza allegedly approached the car with a handgun – the same gun stolen from the residence earlier. Raising it at almost point-black range, he allegedly emptied the gun at Cortinas. Deputies say that while Mendoza did the shooting, other accomplices were nearby.
Of seven shots, three hit Cortinas. A shot in his head probably killed him. One of the seven hit Bexley, coming to rest dangerously close to her spine. The other three bullets are lodged in the vehicle. Fortunately, baby Bexley was unhurt.
Mendoza fled the scene, but was arrested a few hours later at a nearby convenience store. He offered no resistance.
“I kinda gave up years ago trying to figure out what is in the mind of people who shoot other people,” Pape says, recalling a brother of a woman who killed his sister “to prevent her from drinking herself to death.”
It is a natural reaction to empathize with the victim, but Pape is quick to emphasize that officers at the sheriff’s office are well acquainted with both Mendoza and Cortinas. Translation: they both have police records; officers recognized them both on sight.
Nor was Mendoza acting alone.
As the investigation progressed, deputies arrested Beveridge, Jade Ayana Culpepper, Jose Ignacio Hernandez and Joseph Brian Segura along with two juveniles.
Collectively, they are charged with three counts of capital murder, three counts of aggravated assault with the deadly weapon, three counts of theft of a firearm, six counts of endangering a child, six counts of organized criminal activity, two counts of deadly conduct and one count of burglary.
That’s 25 charges.
Add to the math two victims: Bexley is recovering – doctors did not remove the bullet because of its proximity to her spine – and her child – who won’t learn until years later how lucky he was. Seven who, if convicted, face lengthy prison sentences.
In one way or the other, the lives of all concerned never will be the same.
One dead, one injured. All over a spat about $60.
Divide that paltry amount by 25 charges.
Each is worth about two dollars and forty cents.
A minuscule cost of a life on a hot June night in Goliad.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.