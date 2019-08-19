REGIONAL – Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University’s hurricane forecast team have revised their 2019 season forecasts.
A deterioration in the eastern Pacific of the El Niño condition – which restricts tropical storm formation in the Caribbean – has forced the forecast revision.
“Conditions now are more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity because El Niño now has ended,” says Neil Jacobs, acting NOAA administrator.
Two named storms have formed so far this season; “the peak months of the hurricane season – August and September – now are underway,” Jacobs notes.
Initially, NOAA had predicted 12 to 14 named storms, four to eight developing into hurricanes and of those, two to four developing into major hurricanes.
In its revised forecast, NOAA predicts 10 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine will become hurricanes from which two to four will intensify into major hurricanes.
Originally, the CSU hurricane forecasters predicted the formation of 13 tropical storms this season, then revised its forecast to 14. It predicted five hurricanes, then raised it to six. It still is predicting two major hurricanes this season.
In addition to the diminishing El Niño, both organizations cite near-average sea-surface temperatures that have influenced their predictions.
The Accu-Weather company, which also issues annual hurricane forecasts, has not revised its forecast.
The heightened forecasts have prompted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to again stress the importance for coastal residents to prepare and plan for the possibility of a hurricane.
“We urge everyone … to prepare ahead of time, so that if state and local authorities announce evacuations in advance of an approaching storm you and your family will have planned where to go and what to do if you stay,” says Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor.
“We see a busy season ahead,” warns Gary Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane forecaster.
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.