If they build, trucks will come:

GOLIAD – Council members are eyeing the vacant property across from Dairy Queen as a possible parking lot for 18 wheelers.
This idea is being brought forward after an 18-wheeler, believed to be loaded with oil field pipe, ripped through the newly paved South Washington Street. While the street is repaired, the damage could occur again, council members fear, if trucks continue to make U-turns after leaving the restaurant there.
City Engineer John Mercer said, “We tried to find the truck that tore up the street at Dairy Queen.
“Evidently it was a very heavy oil field truck.
“He jackknifed his truck and when his axle skidded and it dug out the asphalt.”
Council is also discussing creating a truck route for these vehicles so that they would not need to make U-turns when leaving.
“I agree with the no U-turns for 18 wheelers,” Mercer told the council Wednesday, May 27. “You have a city ordinance... that says no 18-wheelers on any of your streets except on designated routes.”
If the city forbids a U-turn, then this would make it impossible for these trucks to park by Dairy Queen.
“They have to go somewhere to get back on the highway,” Mercer said. “You cannot just put a sign that says no U-turns. That is forcing them to violate city ordinance.”
Several options were posed but the narrowness of the city’s streets makes a drive through town difficult for these trucks.
Alderman Chuck Benavides said that Goliad could take a cue from Refugio and build a parking lot for these trucks wanting to stop in town.
“That is something that somebody could consider,” Benavides said.
Alderwoman Mary Burns agreed saying, “I really liked Chuck’s idea.
“They have had that property up for sale for the longest time. I would like to see the city maybe buying that lot. It would be a whole lot safer and more convenient and a whole lot less damage to the city streets.”
Robin Alaniz reminds that having the trucks driving through downtown presents its own problems and safety concerns.
“Having a lot would be an awesome idea,” Alaniz said. “I don’t know what they are selling those lots for and I don’t know if they want trucks parking there.
“We are digging up all kinds of worms here.”
The council made no decision yet as they await a recommendation from the city’s engineer and Public Works Director Earl Henning.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.