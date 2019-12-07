GOLIAD – The installation of a 273.3-megawatt solar farm in west Goliad County is two steps closer.
County commissioners Nov. 25 approved the establishment of an investment zone and a tax abatement for the Tulsita Solar Company.
“Basically, the county is abating 100 percent of the taxable value of the plant,” explained Goliad Chief Appraiser Richard Miller.
The estimated valuation is around $250 million.
The county will take the megawatts generated and multiply that by an agreed upon amount of $788 per megawatt to calculate Tulsita’s payments in lieu of taxes,” he says.
This payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) arrangement allows the county to take in revenue that doesn’t affect the county’s effective or rollback rates, he said.
Under the stipulations of the tax abatement, “the county should see $216,000 returned each year to the revenue stream,” attorney Bob Bass told the court.
However, the county will not see the returns until 2022.
With the passage of the abatement, construction of the plant should begin in the third quarter of 2020 and be completed “before the end of 2021,” Bass said.
During construction, the company expects to hire a workforce of 200 to 300 employees.
Representatives of Caprock Renewables LLC, the parent company of Tulsita Solar, told the court that during the 12- to 15-month construction of the farm the company plans numerous field trips for Goliad Independent School District students as part of the company’s community involvement.
After construction is complete, the solar farm only will require one to two employees – which is why, Miller says, the GISD Board of Trustees is not planning to approve a tax abatement for the company because “the district will see no benefit from an abatement.”
