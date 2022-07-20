Invasion declaration

Goliad County and five other Texas counties announced their support of invasion declarations during a news conference on July 5 at the Kinney County Civic Center in Brackettville.
The six counties contend that border policies of the Biden administration have allowed approximately one million undocumented persons to enter the U.S.
Kinney, Terrell, Jeff Davis, Edwards and Presidio counties also support the declarations.
“I was contacted by the Kinney County judges and we talked about it,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said. “Previous declarations just haven’t resolved the issue. We’re having to step it up a notch to encourage the governor to do more.”
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan led the charge to issue the invasion declarations.
Goliad County was among multiple counties to issue disaster declarations last year. Officials from the counties announcing invasion declarations would like Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton to do the same.
“We simply do not have the resources,” Bennett said. “The people on the border are struggling, to say the least. Our resources in Goliad County are stretched, to say the least, and we have to resolve this issue. We can’t have hoards of illegal people that we don’t know who they are coming into our county. We just can’t allow it. It’s unacceptable.”
Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd, who has claimed the Biden administration is opening the border in an attempt to turn the U.S. into a Marxist state, was among the law enforcement at the news conference.
“From the time of Texas independence from Mexico until today, Texas has played a key part in American growth and exceptionalism,” Boyd told The Center Square.
“The rugged individualist mentality of Texans is what spurs us to take matters into our own hands instead of huddling in the protective shadow of the government waiting for answers and permission that may never come.”
Boyd said the future of the country is at stake.
“We act today, in the face of government complicity, in order to try to ensure that our children and grandchildren are free citizens in the decades to come,” Boyd said. “The Texans at San Jacinto rallied at the cry of ‘Remember Goliad. Remember the Alamo.’ And they were victorious. If we win this war against our freedoms, we will have to add, ‘Remember Kinney County,’ because they have stepped into the void of leadership and stood up for Texas and America when few others were willing.”
Boyd said suspected undocumented persons apprehended in Goliad County would be jailed.
“I won’t be deporting anybody,” Boyd said. “If you come to Goliad County, you break the law, I’m gonna throw you in jail. We’re not going to turn you over to Border Patrol. ... We have a vacancy sign; we will make room; we will throw you in jail.
“Everybody goes to jail that’s engaging in criminalized organized activity and smuggling of persons, trafficking persons, they’re always evading, they’re destroying fences, they’re trespassing. The damage is phenomenal.”
