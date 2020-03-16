Irwin wins Blaser F16 Jackpot at SA competition

San Antonio – The Goliad County 4-H Shotgun Team participated in the San Antonio Livestock Expo Shootout which was held Feb. 13-16 at the San Antonio Shooting Sports Complex.
More than 1,000 shooters competed in American Trap, Modified Trap, Sporting Clays and Super Sporting Clays.
Jared Hoffer, Kolby Janssen, Garrett Kunklel and Troy Shelton advanced to the finals in Sporting Clays.
Barrett Irwin was selected to participate in the Blaser F16 Jackpot Shoot-off where he shot his way to second place, winning a Blaser F16.