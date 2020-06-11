Is it H2OK to charge more?

GOLIAD – The question before city leaders now is when should water and sewer service be provided to county residents?
It’s a question that first appeared when a business approached council last month wanting only water service. The owners are willing to pay for the additional lines, the installation and the monthly bill.
But concerns arose because to some, this was a way to get city service without paying taxes to the city.
“I don’t like the precedent being set with us having commercial property requesting city water,” said Mary Burns, alderwoman. “I know they pay a little higher rate. But it makes it really easy to start a business without paying any city taxes or paying any sales taxes to us.”
Burns noted that the owner admitted city taxes were a consideration in not wanting to be annexed — something she would have to agree to before the city could incorporate her 10 acres into the city limits.
“That tells me it is a better deal not to be annexed into the city and build right outside the city limits,” she said. “They have all the benefits of living in the city, but they don’t have to pay city taxes.”
A proposal during the council’s May 27 meeting was made by Alderwoman Mary Gleinser that those outside the city limits should be charged an even higher rate than those inside the city limits.
Of course, there is also the consideration of the supply demands these businesses could place upon the existing water system.
“They have the possibility of actually stressing our water wells,” Burns said. “We are having to build a new well because we are taxing our water usage now.
“If we start having a bunch of commercial property out there, what is it going to do to our water usage without the benefit of taxes.”
Alderman Chuck Benavides said that the city engineer recently noted that a business, an event center proposed just outside the city limits on Highway 183, would not tax the current water system.
In fact, the construction of this line would allow other potential new businesses inside the city limits access to water.
“Everybody seems to think it is an OK thing that we provide water outside the city limits,” Burns said. “I just hope we don’t make it too easy for people outside the city.
“I think maybe when we discuss rates, we can discuss upping the rates.
“We want businesses, but we don’t want to allow them set the line that, ‘No, we are not going to be annexed. We are not going to pay city taxes or sales tax to the city, but we will still pay water rates.’
“If they pay water rates, they need to pay a penalty for us not getting the sales tax and the property taxes.”
Currently there are five businesses and 94 homes in the county receiving city water.
“From April 20 to May 20, the commercial businesses outside the city used or were billed for 30,606 gallons,” said Earl Henning, city utility manager.
Gleinser voiced support for raising the water rates to those outside the city limits.
“It doesn’t sit well with me that they want the benefits, but would adamantly oppose being annexed into the city,” said Gleinser. “On the other hand, I want to do everything we can to bring people into the area to take advantage of our tourism.”
Right now, residential and commercial customers inside the city pay the same rate — $17.05 for the first 1,500 gallons. Outside the city, residential customers pay $25.59 for that base amount of water and commercial customers pay $33.65.
Alderwoman Robin Alaniz also agreed with the increase in rates, but suggested incentives for those willing to be annexed.
“We could make it positive somehow to come into the city,” Alaniz said.
That could include a tax abatement, as Burns suggested.
“We do have the precedent of giving tax abatements,” Burns said. A 10-year tax abatement is pretty good. That is what we gave the Texan (convenience store).”
“I know tax rates are terrible right now,” Alaniz said.
At the heart of the concern is whether the existing wells will support an influx of businesses.
Benavides said the infrastructure is there, according to the city engineer.
“The idea we have plenty of capacity is not the case if we go into a severe drought, which we will,” Burns countered. “We always go into a severe drought it seems.”
