Jess' girls

Future Goliad Tigerette volleyball players find out very early where they rank among Jess Odem’s list of prospects.
“In middle school, Coach Odem was already scouting me out,” four-year starter Abby Yanta said with a laugh.
“I always keep an eye on the middle school players,” Odem said. “I think they get excited because they want to someday be on the varsity. It puts more competitive pressure on them. They want to know what they need to do to get there.”
It’s all part of a process that has made Odem one of the most successful high school coaches in the state and Goliad a perennial volleyball powerhouse over the past decade.
The Tigerettes have won two state championships, eight straight district titles and nine total district crowns in Odem’s 11 seasons.
Odem, a 2007 GHS grad who helped lead the Tigerettes as far as the regional tournament, notched her 100th consecutive district win this season. She has compiled a 367-109 record (.771 winning percentage) during her 11 seasons at Goliad.
Odem’s current team has only one senior on its roster, yet advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a three-set sweep of IDEA Weslaco Pike on Nov. 4.
“We had all these girls and I was wondering how we were going to get them all together,” Odem said. “Everybody had to work for a spot. As the season went on, we got into a set rotation, and then a few injuries and other situations were thrown at us.
Injuries have forced Odem to shuffle her rotation throughout the season.
“We told the girls ‘Here is our goal,” Odem said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at on the court, all of you know how to play volleyball. You do your job and a little bit more for the person next to you.’ ”
Building a program
Odem isn’t overly surprised with the success she has enjoyed at her alma mater.
“I knew what I wanted as a coach,” Odem said. “I knew what I wanted coming in. I’m not a ‘God of volleyball’ or anything, but I know what I tell the girls is going to get them to the next level. If they do what I tell them, they will see success at the end.”
Odem’s expectations of her players begin before they are even in high school.
“Middle school volleyball is so competitive from the start, because everyone wants to be one of the freshmen that gets picked for varsity,” said junior Kenna Klekar.
“I’m always bringing up freshmen so that they will be part of the program for a long time,” Odem said. “Like this year, we only have one senior, but a lot of the players have been on the varsity for a long time. The juniors have been here since their freshman year. They’ve played a higher level of volleyball and they have a different skill level. Our team is young, but it is still experienced.”
‘That face’
Odem isn’t the most vocal coach during a match. She doesn’t have to be.
“I’ve been on the team for four years now, and you know that face, Yanta said of Odem’s expression when she is not happy with her team’s play. “But she’s more than just a coach. You can go to her for anything - boyfriend problems or whatever. If you feel sick, she’ll do anything for you. She’s the best coach I’ve ever had.”
“When you’re young, she can be intimidating,” Klekar said. “But the more you’re around her there seems to be a mutual respect. There’s a friendship. You’re laughing and joking one minute, but then you know what your job is for her. You also know she will do her job for you.”
Odem said the Tigerettes’ success would not be possible without the players’ parents also buying into the program.
“I have had the best parents,” Odem said. “They understand I am going to rip their kids. They allow me to do that and know in the end it will be worth it.”
State on their mind
Winning a district title and going deep into the playoffs is an annual expectation for the Tigerettes.
“I try to hold them to a higher standard,” Odem said. “It’s great to win district and get into the playoffs. But that’s not the only thing we shoot for. It’s a matter of holding them to a standard of accountability and discipline. They know if they want to be a part of this program, they have to go through this to get where we want to go.”
“There is a lot of pressure,” Yanta said. “We know that we want to go to state every year. Everybody wants to beat us. We’re just kids and it takes a lot out of you, but we know what our job is and Coach Odem makes sure we know what our job is, too.”
Yanta, the only senior on the team, said this year’s adversity has made the team stronger.
“In our first game back after all the injuries, the intensity on the court was unbelievable,” Yanta said. “The intensity has picked up and we just want to battle to get there.”
The Tigerettes now want to give Odem her third state title.
“More than you can put on a scale,” Klekar said. “Everything she has done for us this year and all we have been through, we’re like one big family. We want to win for her. It’s very doable and everybody on the team believes that.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•