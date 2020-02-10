John Pape, John Mercer will receive Chamber nod

GOLIAD – It took city council members Jan. 22 about 15 seconds to nominate Sheriff’s Captain John Pape as this year’s Volunteer of the Year.
The vote was unanimous.
The Goliad Chamber of Commerce presents the annual award.
Pape, a law enforcement veteran of more than two decades, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
He has been with the Goliad Sheriff’s Office since 2012.
Pape announced in mid-December that he was running for Precinct 1 constable.
He is an honor graduate from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in human services.
He is completing his Master’s degree in law enforcement from the University of Phoenix.
Pape’s experience is not limited to law enforcement. He has been a village administrator in Angel Fire, N.M.; city administrator in Arcola, Texas; and city manager in Bellaire and Sonora, and assistant city manager in Weslaco.
And, he is the author of three novels.
He also has served as news director for four Texas newspapers and a reporter for the Houston Chronicle.
“He has volunteered at the Goliad Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and he volunteered for the Planning and Zoning Commission,” says City Administrator Kandi Hubert. “He’s also supplied security at the City Council sessions.”
Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston agrees.
“He’s done so much for the city, and the county,” she says. “He is dedicated; whatever the event, he’s always visible.”
At the same session, council members also voted unanimously to name City Engineer John Mercer for the EDC’s annual ally award, also presented by the Chamber.
Mercer is the president of the consulting firm John D. Mercer and Associates in Edna.
He was hired as city engineer last year.
Mercer is supervising $713,000 in repair and paving work for Fannin and Garden streets. The Chamber will present both awards at its annual chamber banquet Feb. 27 in Schroeder Hall.