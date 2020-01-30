Judd receives AS degree Contributed information Jan 30, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VICTORIA – Laira Judd, of Goliad, received an Associate of Science degree from Victoria College at the end of the fall 2019 semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Judd receives AS degree Goliad chamber sets Feb. 27 banquet date Henry Ernest “Blackie” Simoneaux UHV announces fall 2019 President’s, Deans’ lists Goliad teams take 1st and 2nd place in robotics meet Thank you to fire departments James Lee Landolt Latest oil and gas updates Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 8 Beeville Amateur Radioo Klub Meeting Sat, Feb 8, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 21 A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Patsy Torres Sat, Mar 21, 2020 Mar 28 Downtown Farmers' Market Days Sat, Mar 28, 2020 Apr 11 Free Vintage Movie Night - Second Hand Lions Sat, Apr 11, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesJury slaps Beeville man with 20 years for meth possessionZamzow, Mahler wed in AustinTroopers release names of two men killed in Wednesday wreckTyson Desmer LambeckSandra Leann CarabajalPickaxing a fightSally (Lora Lee) BelewReel fun this weekend as Mathis’ Kid Fish returns to Lake Corpus ChristiNewspaper soon to have new ownersPedro “Pete” Solorza Images CollectionsMeet the 2020 A&H Show Queen contestantsG-P PowerliftingDemolition underway of Union Producing buildingA.C. Jones mariachis CommentedKaren Diane Dobbs (2)Guadalupe M. Dominguez (1)James Lee Landolt (1)Thomas Arthur Madsen (1)Vint Kenneth “Sonny” Sowell (1)Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan (1)Philip Merlin Armstrong (1)Mary Lee Berry Sparkman (1)Benny C Martinez (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin