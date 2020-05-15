Keli Miller, Main Street director, holds the ladder Wednesday for Justin Swize, a high school senior, as he hangs one of the 105 banners downtown of graduates. The banners were paid for by an anonymous donation, Miller said. 

GOLIAD – Thanks to a recent anonymous donor, the pictures of all this year’s graduates are flying downtown as banners now line these streets.
Keli Miller, Main Street director, said that she came up with the idea and immediately asked the high school if they would like to do it.
“We had this done in about a week,” she said.
That includes not just getting the photos but designing them, printing and getting each ready to hang from the lampposts.
“We have these poles down here,” she said. “Why not do something for the graduates?”
All 105 graduates, with special recognition for the 10 percent, will have their photos on one of the banners.
The high school is revamping its traditional graduation, opting instead for a drive-in style commencement where, while COVID-19 concerns remain, students will be asked not to leave their cars.
There will be a parade through downtown just prior to graduation where everyone is invited to line the streets and cheer on these seniors as they end their high school careers.
“When their 10-year reunion comes up, we are going to rehang the banners,” Miller added.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.