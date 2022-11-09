The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate.
For more information, call 361-645-8797.
