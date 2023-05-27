Law enforcement on lookout for unbuckled motorists

It has been nearly seven years since Eden Ganzerla lost control of her car while driving to work and crashed into a retaining wall, breaking nearly every bone in her body. Since then, she has endured thousands of hours of physical, occupational and speech therapy, the result of one fateful decision to not wear her seat belt.
Ganzerla now struggles with a traumatic brain injury, speaks with the aid of a computer and is slowly learning how to walk and talk again.
“Before the crash, Eden was very outgoing and talkative, living life to the fullest with her animals and friends,” said John Ganzerla, Eden’s father. “Now, she lives with us in Dripping Springs and is dependent on her mother and me for even the simplest everyday tasks.”
Choosing to not wear a seat belt is an all-too-common mistake in Texas. In 2022 there were 1,258 people killed throughout Texas who were not wearing their seat belt, a 2.5% increase from the year before.
In 2022, there were 12,290 motor vehicle traffic crashes in the Corpus Christi District, resulting in 114 fatalities and 385 serious injuries.
In 2022, there were 64 motor vehicle traffic crashes in the Corpus Christi District in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in 27 fatalities and 55 serious injuries. Aransas, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties make up TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District.
In 2022, there were 14 motor vehicle traffic crashes in the city of Corpus Christi in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in five fatalities and 11 serious injuries.
“It’s critical for everyone to take just a few seconds to buckle up, every ride, every time,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Wearing a seat belt is one of the most important precautions motorists and their passengers can take to protect themselves in a crash. Whatever reason you may have for not buckling up, I promise it’s not worth your life.”
While more than 90% of Texans make the right choice to wear a seat belt, that still means 10% of Texans make the dangerous choice to stay unprotected on the road. TxDOT’s goal is to get 100% of drivers and passengers to wear their seat belt 100% of the time.
From May 22 through June 4, including Memorial Day Weekend, law enforcement from around the state will be working overtime ticketing motorists who are not buckled up. The stepped-up enforcement includes officers with the Corpus Christi, Gregory and Ingleside police departments. State law requires that every person in a vehicle be secured by a seat belt whether riding in the front or back seat. Fines and court costs for failing to fasten seat belts can add up to $250 or more.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the Click It or Ticket initiative has saved more than 7,399 lives, prevented more than 120,000 serious injuries, and resulted in $28.5 billion in economic savings since its inception in 2002.