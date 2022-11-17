LCRA awards $24K grant Fannin St. UMC

LCRA representatives present a $24,612 grant to the Fannin Street United Methodist Church for new community exercise trails. The grant is part of LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program. Pictured (standing, from left) are Alonzo Morales, Goliad County commissioner, Precinct 2; David Bruns, Goliad County commissioner, Precinct 4; Dr. Austin Frederick Jr., pastor; Sallie Frederick, church member; Kenneth Edwards, Goliad County commissioner, Precinct 1; Ester Fair, Associate Minister; Margaret D. “Meg” Voelter, LCRA Board member; Brenda Moses, Goliad Mayor; and Rick Arnic, LCRA Regional Affairs representative: and (seated, from left) Gladys Edwards, church member; Annette Moore, community member; Robin Alaniz, alderwoman and church member; and Florence LeBlanc, community member. (Photo courtesy of LCRA)