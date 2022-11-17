LCRA awards $24K grant Fannin St. UMC

A $24,612 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority will help the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad further develop outdoor community trails that encourage exercise and reflection.
The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with $8,354 in matching funds from the church, will pay for the creation of a creek-side trail that will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. The new path will branch off from the existing quarter-mile trail that stretches around the perimeter of the block where the Fannin Street United Methodist Church is located.
Fannin Street UMC Pastor Dr. Austin Frederick Jr. said creating health and wellness trails near the church has been a goal for a decade.
“This will allow this section of the city easy access to a place to exercise,” Frederick said.
“The reflection stations could help with some mental health issues as well. It will be a quiet place, a safe place for people to connect with their spiritual side and their physical side as well. That’s the catalyst behind making this available.”
Stretching stations will be available at several spots along the perimeter trail, which will have solar-powered lighting and benches where walkers or joggers can rest and relax.
“They will be able to reflect on the community, their spiritual life and their relationships,” Frederick said. “How are they doing in coping with life and family?”
Fannin Street United Methodist celebrated its 150th anniversary this year. The church is the site of a state historical marker that recognizes it as one of the earliest African American churches in Goliad County.
Looking ahead, Frederick said he envisions the area being a community gathering spot and a home to holiday celebrations, 5K races and other events.
“The community has rallied behind this effort,” Frederick said. “It’s been mutually supported by us and the community. We knew through our efforts that this project was going to happen, but the grant let us know we were on the right track and helped speed up the process.”
The community grant is one of 46 grants awarded recently through LCRA’s Community Development Partnership Program, which helps volunteer fire departments, local governments, emergency responders and nonprofit organizations fund capital improvement projects in LCRA’s wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas.
The program is part of LCRA’s effort to give back to the communities it serves.
Applications for the next round of grants will be accepted in January. More information is available at lcra.org/cdpp.
Information submitted by the Lower Colorado River Authority