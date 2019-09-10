GOLIAD – The Goliad County Leadership Advisory Board is hosting a workshop on “Loose Livestock.” The meeting will start with registration at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building, located at the Goliad County Fairgrounds.
The cost of the workshop is $10. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
The subject of loose livestock has become a hot topic due to a recent case being appealed at the Texas Supreme Court. The case highlighted how the law works in a closed range area. When livestock get out and away from their enclosures, they can represent a significant traffic or safety hazard.
County Judge Mike Bennett will deliver a welcome and Goliad County Clerk, Mary Ellen “Princess” Flores will display the election book that shows when Goliad County became a closed- range county.
Tiffany Dowell Lashment, an Assistant Professor and Ag Law Specialist based out of Amarillo, will be available via the internet. Dowell will cover issues related to fencing, statutes in the Texas Agricultural Code and answer other questions attendants have.
The Goliad County Sheriff’s department is attempting to assist with a system that would place a placard on a livestock owners gate to correspond with information in a database. Sheriff Kirby Brumby will explain the system at the workshop.
The workshop will conclude with Mark Katzfey, Agency Manager with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, in Live Oak County, who will discuss the responsibilities of ranchers in a closed- ranged county.
The program will offer one hour (laws and regulations) of CEUs for private/non-commercial/ commercial pesticide applicator licenses.
No RSVP is required. Questions on this workshop may be directed to the Goliad County Extension Office at 361-645-8204.