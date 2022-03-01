Greetings lecture lovers. It is almost Texas History Month and we are ready to celebrate.
Join the celebration as we kick off our 2022 Lecture Series with a Lunch N Learn lecture by Patsy Light on March 3. The lecture is free and open to the public. Bring your own lunch and join us as Patsy speaks on The Legacy of Dionicio Rodriguez Trabajo Rustico.
Dionicio Rodriguez was an artist who captured nature in cement. You may be familiar with much of his work which can be seen outdoors all over San Antonio.
Bring your own lunch and join us March 3 at noon. Patsy will speak from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
There will be a time of questions and comments from 12:45 to 1 p.m.